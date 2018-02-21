Most millennial of millennial names revealed

Is your name Jessica or Michael?
If so, there's a very good chance you're a millennial, according to the name experts at Nameberry.
Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond Satran shared with "Good Morning America" Nameberry's tabulation of the names of all babies born from 1982 until 2004, widely agreed as the boundaries for millennials. Nameberry found that Jessica and Michael were at the head of the list for all names given for babies born during the millennial generation.
"No one before has quantitatively analyzed the names that define this much-discussed generation," Satran told "GMA." "They're names that, with the exception of classics like Elizabeth and James, were not often used before the millennials and won't be used again for 100 years, as millennial parents name their own children Emma instead of Amanda, Mason rather than Michael."
Top 20 Millennial Names for Girls
Jessica 757,533
Ashley 716,529
Amanda 522,245
Sarah 517,780
Jennifer 514,385
Emily 475,353
Samantha 410,105
Elizabeth 403,989
Stephanie 360,574
Lauren 342,725
Nicole 341,634
Brittany 341,515
Megan 341,174
Rachel 315,566
Hannah 284,662
Kayla 267,757
Melissa 267,513
Amber 267,392
Danielle 247,517
Taylor 241,847
Top 20 Millennial Names for Boys
Michael 1,131,021
Christopher 925,809
Matthew 856,718
Joshua 779,372
Daniel 663,363
David 649,402
Andrew 629,809
James 609,005
Joseph 607,257
John 581,023
Nicholas 564,865
Ryan 563,706
Jacob 559,709
Brandon 541,039
Justin 530,206
Robert 518,841
William 516,650
Anthony 490,498
Jonathan 463631
Tyler 437,610