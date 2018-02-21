Most millennial of millennial names revealed

Is your name Jessica or Michael?

If so, there's a very good chance you're a millennial, according to the name experts at Nameberry.

Nameberry co-founder Pamela Redmond Satran shared with "Good Morning America" Nameberry's tabulation of the names of all babies born from 1982 until 2004, widely agreed as the boundaries for millennials. Nameberry found that Jessica and Michael were at the head of the list for all names given for babies born during the millennial generation.

"No one before has quantitatively analyzed the names that define this much-discussed generation," Satran told "GMA." "They're names that, with the exception of classics like Elizabeth and James, were not often used before the millennials and won't be used again for 100 years, as millennial parents name their own children Emma instead of Amanda, Mason rather than Michael."

Top 20 Millennial Names for Girls

Jessica 757,533

Ashley 716,529

Amanda 522,245

Sarah 517,780

Jennifer 514,385

Emily 475,353

Samantha 410,105

Elizabeth 403,989

Stephanie 360,574

Lauren 342,725

Nicole 341,634

Brittany 341,515

Megan 341,174

Rachel 315,566

Hannah 284,662

Kayla 267,757

Melissa 267,513

Amber 267,392

Danielle 247,517

Taylor 241,847

Top 20 Millennial Names for Boys

Michael 1,131,021

Christopher 925,809

Matthew 856,718

Joshua 779,372

Daniel 663,363

David 649,402

Andrew 629,809

James 609,005

Joseph 607,257

John 581,023

Nicholas 564,865

Ryan 563,706

Jacob 559,709

Brandon 541,039

Justin 530,206

Robert 518,841

William 516,650

Anthony 490,498

Jonathan 463631

Tyler 437,610