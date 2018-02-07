Stormi Webster: Expert insight into Kylie Jenner's baby's name

For months, there was much speculation about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy. Then after she announced the arrival of her baby girl some were wondering what she would name her.

She announced on Instagram Tuesday the baby girl's name, Stormi Webster (Webster is the legal last name of the baby's father, Travis Scott).

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The Kardashians have a history of unusual baby names , and this time was no different. "Good Morning America" went to the baby name experts at Nameberry to see what we could find out about the name Stormi.

stormi webster ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

First, it's important to note that the name is so unusual that it doesn't even appear in name rankings.

"The i ending does not improve Stormy's image, making it less serious, which I might not have thought possible. Say what you will about Chicago, Saint, and North, but those names have some style and originality and meaning behind them," Nameberry creator Pamela Satran told "GMA."

She went on to add, "I was cheering for Posie, or even Posi, which is adorable."

The popular baby name website wrote in a blog post about the name, " Stormi is like Sunni, with angst. If naming your child Storm or Stormy is asking for trouble, naming her Stormi -- as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did -- is asking for trouble of several different kinds. But we're sure she'll be adorable and as celebrity baby names go, this one is nearly normal."

The Kardashian siblings have left the K tradition in the dust, with baby names including Mason, Penelope, Reign, Dream, North, Saint, and Chicago.