Transcript for New BBB report warns of 'online romance scams'

A new alert about romance scams that trial to steal money from those looking for Lovie online. They have more reasons to be wary. The number of romance scam complaints has tripled over the last five years and those are just the ones we know about. Finding love can be news a click away. But dater, beware. Thieves are using online romance scams to target love seekers on dating site, apps and social media all to gain access to their personal and financial information. People are all over the world being ripped off by these. Reporter: According to a new report, these scams have cost victims in the U.S. And Canada nearly a billion dollars in just the past three years. With an estimated 1 million victims in the U.S. Alone. The estimated number of romance scammer online every month, 5,000 and starts with a grooming phase. The scammers learn about your life, send prewritten text messages or grooming scripts professing admiration and eventually love. He said that he was a single father, that he was a widower. Reporter: We agreed not to show the face of this 43-year-old divorcee and says a man she met on Facebook stole a thousand dollars from her. He said that he was having problems paying his car. Reporter: He then asked for her bank info. That was the last straw. I said, you are a scammer. That's when he said, I am in love with you. And that's why I'm telling you, yes, I am a scammer. Oh, it was overwhelming. I thought, oh, my god. This is it. This is real. Reporter: And Donna Rogers says a scammer she met on the dating app pampered her with gifts for weeks before asking from her more than $1500. She didn't send the money and contacted authorities. It's the long con out to get money from people and eventually do. Reporter: Both Facebook and zoosk try to monitor and block suspicious behavior and zoosk has photo verification services to help fight those online scams but both say consumer awareness and vigilance is key. They are key and these scams are widespread. The better business bureau says the number reported has jumped to nearly 30,000 each year and the federal trade commission estimates that 90% of victims don't report it. So that number is likely to be much higher. What are the tip-offs. This is what the FBI says. Up on the screen, the person makes plans to meet you in person but keeps canceling, especially if this goes on for a few months and there's one really important one, no matter what story you're told, just never send money. Or your bank information. Or bank information. If you're a victim? If you're a victim there's actually some good news because if you were scammed between 2004 and 2017, so just last year you actually can go to the ftc if you sent money through western union, file a complaint and could possibly get it back but you have to do it by may 31st. The deadline coming. Over to robin. I'm telling you asking for

