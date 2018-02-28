Transcript for What do kids do when there are no limits to their screen time?

Now to our experiment with screen time and kids and Becky Worley took a look at what happens when kids call shots. Reporter: In the hardy household Angie and Chad are trying to keep screen time under control. The pediatrician would ask how many hours of screen time are they getting and I was like, what's the right answer? Reporter: No matter how hard they try to be the screentime police, there are always infractions. Are you going to go from the Xbox to your iPad and back? Reporter: In a dream world kids would self-regulate and use screens in moderation. Could that dream ever be a reality? We decided to find out. For 48 hours the family let their kids manage their own screen time. What other things might you do? All iPad. . Examinebecomes. YouTube on computer. No bedtime. No limits. Night one, the kids indulge. It's an hour and a half past his bedtime. And he's been on screen for almost five hours straight. Are you going to give yourself a limit? Are you just going to go to bed when you get tired? Tired. Usually when I get up on Saturday mornings I'll see who is still sleeping. No one is in bed. Guess how long I stayed up? How long did you stay up? 2:30. Reporter: Three hours later cooper still hasn't moved from the couch and his brother's basketball game he can't take his eyes off the screen. Hey, coop, what are you doing? Did you notice there is a basketball game going on. Reporter: Saturday night, the kids are glued to their devices. Good night. Have fun tonight. What are you guys going to do? iPads, what else? Reporter: On Sunday -- We're turing it off. The meltdowns begin. Stop, stop, stop. Stop it! Cooper. Ow. Stop! Ow. Reporter: Using tracking software and logs their parents kept a Sally of their hours. They often used two screens at once which bumped their numbers up but still the results were eye opening. 6-year-old cooper racking up a total of 35 years. 9-year-old Spencer had 46 total hours. And the 11-year-old twins Caitlyn with 29 hours and Jackson with 16 hours. And while Jackson used the least amount of screens -- When you finally get off it you suddenly think, I'm thirsty, I'm hungry. I need to go to the bathroom and things like that but you don't feel those while you're on screens. Reporter: On Sunday when the 48-hour experiment was up, if you could choose would you do it like that every weekend. Yes. Reporter: But the older kids understand the need for limits. I was doing it. It's addicting but it's not exactly fun. I had more fun Sunday afternoon than I did the entire weekend. I am so grateful to this brave family and great kids who let us watch this screen time unlimited challenge unfold. Boy, I learned a lot. Boy. Something you think we would know but stunning to see it. It is. Kids need structure and boundaries. Let's send things to rob.

