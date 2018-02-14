Former US Airman gets proper send-off from nursing home

More
The moving tribute for Douglas Timmons in the early morning hours has touched people around the world.
1:52 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former US Airman gets proper send-off from nursing home
Okay. Things are worth. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53094279,"title":"Former US Airman gets proper send-off from nursing home","duration":"1:52","description":"The moving tribute for Douglas Timmons in the early morning hours has touched people around the world. ","url":"/GMA/Family/video/us-airman-proper-send-off-nursing-home-53094279","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.