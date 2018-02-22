There’s something SEW sweet about 9-year-old entrepreneur and philanthropist Charlotte Gould.

Charlotte is the brains and creative power behind a company called Stitches by Charlotte. She creates dolls specifically designed for children undergoing medical procedures and surgeries.

Stitches by Charlotte

As a young child, Charlotte underwent four surgeries herself due to being born with a cleft lip and palette. That's why she feels compelled to offer comfort to kids who are facing scary surgeries and medical procedures.

Charlotte’s empathy, creativity, and compassion haven’t gone unnoticed. Online donors have generated almost $50,000 dollars to help her company grow.

Stitches by Charlotte

For Charlotte, the donations are more than just a number. They mean that her dolls can make even more pint-sized patients flash a million-dollar smile when they need one most.

"In my head, I can picture kids holding my dolls in hospital rooms. The kids are a little less scared because the doll did its job and that means I did my job," Charlotte said.