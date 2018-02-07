The "Happiest Place on Earth" has some exciting new additions coming to Downtown Disney, including its first-ever brewery.

A post shared by Demetri Kouvalis (@dk_film) on Jan 24, 2018 at 1:18pm PST

San Diego-based craft brewery Ballast Point was tapped to add a location on-site at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The space will include a brewery, a tasting room, a kitchen and an outdoor beer garden.

Ballast Point shared two photos on Instagram of its plans for the new 7,300-square-foot space.

"This incredible space will house a three-barrel R&D [research and development] brewery, restaurant and beer garden. We can’t wait to bring our tasting room experience to this magical place, and we'll keep you updated as the opening date nears," the caption reads.

The first mockup drawing shows the bright, spacious bar area with no shortage of taps behind the counter. Another drawing shows off plans for the outdoor patio space with tables, fire pits and a sleek modern overhang.

Michael Colglazier, president of Disneyland Resort, said in a press release that "innovative venues such as Ballast Point" are a "great example of the transformation taking place in Downtown Disney this year."

Ballast Point at Downtown Disney will serve its award-winning beers with an extensive menu of Southern California cuisine and offer some new items exclusive to this location.

"In addition to Ballast Point’s iconic beers, including its flagship Sculpin IPA, the location will serve exclusive, limited-edition beers available only at Downtown Disney," Disneyland Resort said in a statement.

Fans of the already established brewery and the theme park were quick to celebrate on social media.

Finally the best beer at the happiest place on earth. Cannot wait to have two of the best places next to each other, Disneyland and Ballast Point beer !! — Bianca (@bweinstein09) January 25, 2018

Disneyland Resort also announced it will add a New York City favorite to Downtown Disney -- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, known for its signature CrazyShake milkshakes.

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

The Downtown Disney District does not require park admission and is steps away from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park and Disneyland Resort hotels.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.