Roses are red, violets are blue, a great deal on food is waiting for you!

Love is in the air ahead of Valentine's Day and so are some awesome freebies and other promotions for singles and couples alike.

Here's a list of all the places dishing out deals on February 14th:

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

My Pretzel Perks members can enjoy a free heart-shaped pretzel on Valentine's Day only. To receive the offer, guests need to download the app before 12:00 p.m. EST on Feb. 13.

Who are you asking to be YOUR Valentine? Why knot share your love on Feb 14th. pic.twitter.com/pXL4tby4dy — Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) February 11, 2018

Buca di Beppo

The Italian restaurant chain is serving up heart-shaped lasagna for you and your #BucaBae on Feb. 14. Diners can opt for the Classic Love package for $49.99, which includes a heart-shaped lasagna, small garlic bread, small mixed green or Caesar salad and mini chocolate chip cannoli.

The only true language of love is...food! ?? Make a reservation with your #BucaBae for our heart-shaped lasagna on Valentine’s Day only! https://t.co/gWfMWqBW6u pic.twitter.com/WF2qQJp1Rd — Buca di Beppo (@bucadibeppo) February 3, 2018

Domino's Pizza

Carry-out customers can purchase large two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each from Feb. 12 to 18. Customers can order by phone, online, through the app or in store.

Halo Top

The popular low-calorie, low-sugar ice cream brand is partnering with grocery delivery service Postmates Fresh to deliver free pints of Halo Top to customers while supplies last. The two free flavors available are red velvet and strawberry. The Valentine's Day special does not require purchase and is available from the time stores open on Postmates until they close. Available in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Jack in the Box

On Feb. 14, the first 500 people to tweet a taco + telephone emoji to @jackbox will get a few words of encouragement, plus a Valentine’s Day-only code good for free delivery of Jack in the Box food delivered by Doordash. The limited time offer has a $10 food/beverage minimum.

Qdoba

The fast-Mexican restaurant is offering a buy-one-get-one entree for customers that kiss anyone (or anything) at checkout. Qdoba will donate $1 (Up to $10,000) to No Kid Hungry for customers who tag their smooch photos with #QDOBAforAKiss.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

The Valentine's Day menu for two includes an apetizer two entrees and a dessert for $45.

Join us for a special Valentine's Day menu for two, which includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. Make your reservation and celebrate with us! View menu: https://t.co/Zj1Rt09nVy pic.twitter.com/ppHlhSBRLG — Macaroni Grill (@MacaroniGrill) February 6, 2018

TCBY frozen yogurt

Buy one frozen yogurt get another for half price, valid on Valentine's Day only.