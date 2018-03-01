These sparkly red-velvet Oscars doughnuts are 'too pretty to eat'

One restaurant has concocted sparkly, red carpet-ready doughnuts inspired by the Oscars this Sunday that have been described as "too pretty to eat."

The doughnuts, featuring glittery gold glazing over a rich red velvet center, are meant to "capture the awards show experience in a doughnut," according to Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken co-founder and CEO Elliot Spaisman.

Anthony Lu

"Everyone loves awards show viewing parties and everyone loves doughnuts," he told ABC News in a statement. "We decided to combine the two and create a doughnut fit for Hollywood."

The golden outside was inspired by the statuettes given out on Hollywood's big night, while the red velvet inside imitates the red carpet, he added.

Spaisman said that a "common complaint" they've received about the doughnuts is that they are "too pretty to eat."

"But once people dive in, they seem to have no regrets," he added.

Anthony Lu

Spaisman said his restaurant, specializing in doughnuts and fried chicken, is a "childhood dream realized."

He added that when he and the chain's co-founder, Jeff Halpern, grew up playing hockey together, "Doughnuts were our reward of choice after games."

"We also always loved fried chicken," he said.

While Halpern eventually went on to play professional hockey, Spaisman said he went on to work in a gourmet food market throughout high school and college, where he cultivated his love of food.

The pair later teamed up to launch a restaurant specializing in their two favorite comfort foods.

"Jeff and I were inspired by a fond childhood memory to offer a fun interpretation on our two comfort food favorites," he said. "Astro is a childhood dream realized for us."

The festive "Red Carpet Doughnuts" are currently available in their newly opened Los Angeles location by advance order from now through Sunday and will be available in store in a limited quantity over the weekend. On the East Coast, limited quantities are also available on Oscars Sunday at their Washington, D.C., and Falls Church, Virginia, Astro locations.