Transcript for Celebrate Lunar New Year with Chinese crepes

Hi Dave and n.'s Brian gold Wear down. Doctors CE OMR James Taylor and taking extending swimming naked Jennings a specially made savory tags create essentially these kind of uniform and. A pocket or. So Chinese New Year happy it's a great time here in new York and America. Traditional Chinese do so that expedition to the things you're familiar with dumplings. Peking duck. Who tried to experiment and learn about a new. Chinese food has actually been around for hundreds of thousand years. So in order to make makes engine being inside batters and hit. It's moving flour rice flour wheat flour that certain spices. And administrative building on top. Then black and white sesame seeds. Galley. The whole thing over and now the eggs cooking on the bottom and on the top part because we poisons office. Christie chili paste. Foreign true. When she wants on its president until it the best music plays and he sprinted. I've posted taking out. And it's all folded up. Seen here is why I love cozy about diet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.