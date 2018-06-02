Transcript for #LadyDoritos trends after CEO's remarks on women

We are back with that battle over doritos. The company celebrating a successful super bowl campaign but under fire about comments their CEO made about the way women snack and Diane Macedo is here. All right, explain. All right, so she's one of the most powerful women in the world and yet advocates for female empowerment are bashing Pepsi's CEO. She said the company's developing a dorito for women that's less messy and less loud and critics are using #ladydoritoss to show they don't want to be silent. Doritos is riding "Off the wall" that winning super bowl ad starring Peter dinklage. ??? I got to win every day day ??? Reporter: But they're facing backlash online after the head of its parent company said that women eat doritos differently than men. They don't like to crunch too loudly in public and, you know, they don't like their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth. Reporter: During a freakonomics podcast, indra nooyi was asked about developing products geared towards women. It's not a male and female as much as other snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently and, yes, we are looking at it and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon and how can you put it in your purse because women love to carry a snack in their purse. Reporter: The phrase lady doritos is trending. Right now especially for a brand to attempt to create a product for women where -- for a pod that's typically gender neutral is difficult. Reporter: Overnight the brand tweeted we already have doritos for women, they're called doritos and they're loved by millions. They're good. Pepsi told us overnight the reporting on a specific doritos pod for female consumers is inaccurate and at the same time we know needs and preferences continue to evolve. Can't they make a more quiet bag? That might be put in the suggestion box. You're eating the breakfast of champions here. We're apparently -- The two women -- Very unladylike. The campaign is working. Lady doritos are not a real thing. It's not a real thing. Made up by the critics. George, you're in trouble

