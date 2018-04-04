These service dogs visiting Disneyland will make your day

Apr 4, 2018, 5:15 PM ET
PHOTO: A group of our volunteer puppy raisers recently took their Canine Companions puppies to Disneyland.PlayCanine Companions for Independence
A group of volunteer puppy raisers from the non-profit Canine Companions took their puppies on a field trip to Disneyland, and the trip went viral.

The volunteers posted the pictures they took on Twitter, where people fell in love.

PHOTO: These puppies got to go to Disneyland as part of their service dog training.Canine Companions for Independence
Of course, the dogs were all in the Disney spirit, wearing their favorite Mickey Mouse ears, making the pictures even more amazing.

It may look like all fun, but Disneyland is the perfect place for puppies to socialize and get used to seeing different sights, sounds, smells, and people.

PHOTO: Puppies that are being trained to be service dogs took an eventful trip to Disneyland.Canine Companions for Independence
“Canine Companions for Independence breeds, raises, and trains highly-skilled dogs for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities, and places them free of charge to recipients,” according to the non-profit.

Volunteers typically live with puppies for a year and a half before they go to a regional training center for professional training.

PHOTO: These service dogs in training got to visit Disneyland to be exposed to more sights and smells.Canine Companions for Independence
During their trip to the theme park, the puppies even got to take a spin on the teacup ride. The puppies also had the best reaction when meeting Pluto.

If you didn’t already believe it, the pictures are proof, Disneyland really is the happiest place on earth!

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

