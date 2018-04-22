Transcript for San Diego Zoo spokesman discusses importance of wildlife conservation

They're super important not only do they get little bugs insects and rats and other things we don't like around the house or in the yards. There are also very important respect. She's renting rooms Fredricka very popular there in Australia and absolutely yet there's a hunting season when you kill off the main creditors of the species in Allston things are sort of unbalanced and influx. Burley is clearly the star everywhere we've hate him. The fragmentation of their territories. We're seeing population dropped solution and healthy populations the way we consume things in our environment or make a huge difference. The way we look at the pet trader illegal animal trade is also a powerful as well.

