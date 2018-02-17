Transcript for Simple secrets to recharge your home for spring

We may be thoroughly ensconced in winter because Sam insists on it but spring will be here soon. We have simple tips to recharge your body, your mind and your living space. The doldrums of winter are upon us. This room in all of its disorganized flory needs to be recharged for spring so design expert Francesca veilotta is here to help. How do you give us hope to reach that finish line. Spring is almost here. Why not rush it indoors. In a space like this clear the clutter and clean the surfaces. Roll up your sleeves and follow the leader, Paula. First we clear and clean. All right. Okay. Next we design the layout. Placement is easier said than done. I don't know thousand to do it. It's basically divide and conquer. We'll split the room in half. Keep one area for office and keep one area to enjoy, relax and help you recharge. So divide and conquer. We freshen up the furniture with some new purchases. Many teamwork makes the dreamwork. When it comes to larger objects better to go online. Save time, shop online like overstock.com have great styles. No one can fit a sofa, a lamp and rug if their car all at once so have it delivered ahead of time. Then we repurpose some items we already had. Can't really enjoy these outside so why not bring that in and the color happens to be perfect. And then we add some greenery. Research from nasa shows that indoor plants can clean the air of some problem chemicals as well as release oxygen. Look at this. It comes potted, mossed, lots of different variation and order them done. They're affordable. They're affordable. Before we're done it's time to hang. You want to think beyond the canvas and frames and think about baskets and match our room. You know where the winter blahs went? Away. They're gone. We recharged the room, man. Yeah, we did. Pretty good. I'm ready for spring. Thank you to pro flowers. I have a little gift for each of you guys. Just so we can breathe -- this is for me. But I love all of the stats about indoor plants, 2007 survey found they kept them healthier and more productive. We need to increase our productivity. You guys need to. Breathe happier, everybody. Thank you for the plants,

