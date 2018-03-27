Transcript for How to spot a fake image online

We have an alert about fake photos making the rounds on social media and a news report, this teen "Vogue" image of March for our lives student Emma Gonzalez ripping up a gun target was doctored to look like she was rip up the constitution. Rebecca Jarvis is back with it. It's kind of hard. It is and it's become so prevalent, robin. These are all over the internet. These doctored photos have become so prevalent they flooded the internet. Many going viral and make it all the way around the world before anyone realizes it's a fake which is why you have to know how to tell the difference between the original and a hoax. This photo of parkland activist Emma Gonzalez part of a cover from "Teen vogue's" new digital cover dedicated to gun violence. We had target paper from the prop stylist and she ripped it. It was a metaphor for the fact that these kids don't want to be targetses for shooters and for violence anymore. Reporter: But just as the cover photo began to spread, a fake gif was cited showing her not tearing up the gun range target but instead making it look like she was tearing up the constitution. Here is our cover and you can see clearly that she's tearing a target paper and on the left, you can see this grainy video, another sign it's fake and also you can see the text of the constitution sort of shakes when she started to rip it. Reporter: The fake image going viral. Turbocharged on social media after it was posted by gag which bills itself as the free speech social media on Twitter and referred to it as a satirical meme. Once misinformation is out there it's out there and it's far easier to spread lies than to correct them. Reporter: The technology to manipulate videos and photos more accessible than ever. Now there is software that can be purchased and done at home and within a few days you can manufacture what someone says. In a video. So we are entering into dark times some tips. Follow the chain and see where that information first originated. Do a reverse Google search and trust your gut. If it seems unlikely, it probably is. And one area that's really become a target of these fake photos are natural disasters after hurricanes, tornadoes, major storms. We've seen a bunch of these hoax photos all over the internet. If you see a shark, for example, in a picture swimming down a main street, be skeptical. That photo is very likely a fake. I know. But there are times in the case of this young woman who is trying to do her best to bring about change and it being used against her like this, such challenging times right now. Are there ways to spot when it's a fake. We took a picture that I posted to my Instagram account a few days after "Good morning America." This is the real picture. No filter and then we had a producer doctor it. Now, this is the picture that's been doctored and there are a couple of telltale signs. First of all, look at these branches. You have duplicates that weren't in the original. The branches look identical. Then look at the was. It's warped here. Mismatching. No matching and often you see it with a brick wall where the bricks don't line up on the wall. Here's where you see things along the floor. It's also, you can see here these floorboards no longer match up. It's a little bit fuzzy here where the floorboards exist then finally look for shadows in those photos because here you can see there's a shadow. But here in the fixed hoax version, no shadow here anymore so these are the things to look for. It's not easy, robin. It's not easy at all. But can you look for these things and they will often show up in the hoax photos. Also, give people the benefit of the doubt. When you see something that you're like, could that reel be? Give them the benefit of the doubt. Use skepticism. And do research because you can do like you said the reverse Google and things like that. Maybe get to the bottom of it. It's important to be skeptical in these times. Yeah, all right, thank you, Rebecca, so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.