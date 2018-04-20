Is it time to talk about toxic masculinity?

Dozens of men in Philadelphia are coming together on a regular basis to 'hold each other accountable' to avoid any future #MeToo movements, involving sexual assault.
1:05 | 04/20/18

Is it time to talk about toxic masculinity?
