Transcript for Which voice assistant is right for you?

Now, a new competitor in the battle to make your house smarter. Apple entering the market with the brand-new home pod, just released on rid the. How does this stack up against other smart speakers out there? The one and only beckry Worley will help us determine this. I'm your assistant today. Home assistants are the gateway to controlling music, gadgets, all types of info in your home. Which one should you choose? Suddenly -- Hey, Google. And -- Alexa what time is it? Hey, series. Reporter: Apple hoping that will be the hot new question. It's estimated personal assistants are in 45 million homes. Apple's leap makes a lot of sense. We call itd home pod. Reporter: Apple's smart speaker is all about music and keeping your in their iPhone, apple TV, iTunes world. One thing Sam really good at is creating and feeding its ecosystem. Reporter: At a cost of $349, they're starting with a high-end speaker. ??? Move ??? Reporter: Whoo! Lots of bass. It sounds amazing. But, this is a home assistant. So how does this stack up when it's time to get to work? I asked Amazon's Alexa and Google home to search. Set timers. And control some smart devices like my therm stath. They did well. So did home pod. Hey, ser siri, set a timer for fiver minutes? What is the weather going to be like tomorrow? The high will be 68. Low, 46. Reporter: Turn on the fish tank lights. Done. Reporter: While Amazon, Google, and am race to own your kitchen counter and your whole home, which device is right for you? What can I do for you? What can I do for you? Amazon can shop for you. Home devices. Home pod can do those things. But it's playing catchup. And, the price, you know -- It's a little bit more. Are you getting more with the sound from the that? The sound is incredible. I mean, it really -- fills the room. And, if you're living in the apple music world, that sound is a great one and done solution for a home assistant.

