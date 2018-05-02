Amanda Knox is taking on public shaming in a new docuseries.

Knox, the study-abroad student who was accused in Italy of the 2007 murder of roommate Meredith Kercher, is standing up for other women, who also said the press attacked them, as part of a new project called, “The Scarlet Letter Reports.”

Set to premiere on Facebook, Knox, whom some media once branded as “Foxy Knoxy,” sits down with actress Mischa Barton, model Amber Rose and others to discuss being publicly shamed and how they say they fought to attempt to reclaim their reputations.

Appearing on "Good Morning America" today, Knox said she hopes her five-part series prevents others from being vilified.

"[I]n my case, my vilification came through the lens of our society's impulse to vilify women and female sexuality and coming home from that, I've seen that same vilification process happens towards other women and that's what this show is all about, is bringing back compassion and context to journalism without somehow losing objectivity or the integrity of journalism," Knox, 30, said.

Knox was the center of a media frenzy after being initially convicted by an Italian court of killing Kercher while studying in Perugia, Italy, over a decade ago. That decision was overturned on appeal in October 2011, after she had spent four years in prison.

Knox returned to the United but was convicted again in 2014 and sentenced to prison. In March 2015, Italy's highest court overturned that decision. The ruling ended the possibility of any further trials for her.

Knox made global headlines during the trial with some media outlets calling her "Foxy Knoxy,” a name she said still haunts her today.

"It's almost like living a double life where I'm in a limbo space where Amanda Knox, a real person exists, 'Foxy Knoxy,' an idea of a person exists, and I'm constantly having to juggle how someone is interacting with me based upon that two-dimensional person of me that has been in the public's imagination for so long. And I'm not alone in that," Knox explained.

She went on, "As soon as you've been labeled something, as soon as you've been given that catchy, salacious nickname, the real you is gone and you are absorbed into this template character."

Now, after being fully exonerated in the murder case, Knox's prime focus is to shine a spotlight on other women in hopes to change the way they behave toward one another, she said.

"I'm really excited to see the reaction to it because I'm hoping that it's just a part of this ongoing conversation about how we treat people who are in our attention span and whether or not we are going to treat them like we ourselves [would] want to be treated."

New episodes of "The Scarlet Letter Reports" will debut every Wednesday on "The Scarlet Letter Reports" Facebook Watch page throughout the month of May.

