Transcript for 13 Russian nationals indicted for alleged election interference

tracking, the special counsel indicting 13 Russian nationals for launching an elaborate scheme to meddle in our elections and undermine the American political process. The president is sounding off claiming this vindicates him. Matthew dowd is standing by with analysis but we begin with Kenneth Moton in west palm beach, Florida, where the family is spending the weekend. Kenneth, gmorning to you. Reporter: Good morning. On his way down to south Florida president trump appeared to be focused on the deputy attorney general's statement that there's no allegation in the indictment that the Russians charge had an impact on the election but it's impossible to know how many hearts and minds if any were changed by Russian interinterference. This morning Democrats are demandingle president trump respond to what some are calling an act of war by Russia. I've been calling it an act of war for some time. Reporter: Deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein and special counsel Robert Mueller charged 134 Russian nationals with meddling in the 2016 election. Some accused of operating right inside the U.S. Pretending to be Americans. The indictment clear, the goal in 2016 was, quote, disparaging Hillary Clinton and supporting the presidential campaign of then candidate Donald J. Trump. The defendants allegedly conducted what they called information warfare against the United States. Reporter: The alleged leader Russian ole bark yevgeniy prigozhin known as Putin's chef for dinners he's hosted for president Vladimir Putin. It states the elaborate mul multimillion dollar operation started 2014 and operatives sent to nine states. With the goal of spreading distrust toward the candidates and political system in general. Reporter: The Russians created hundreds of fake social media accounts to spread fake news and tricked real American voters into joining fake political groups like secured borders and heart of Texas. The indictment says Russians even communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the trump campaign. There is no allegation in this indictmenthat any American was a knowing participant in this illegal activity. Reporter: President trump seized on that comment tweeting, the trump campaign did nothing wrong. Do you see these 13 indictments as vindication for you? We absolutely do. Reporter: But top Democrats also looking into Russia election meddling point out the special counsel's investigation is not over. Just because this indictment has no mention of collusion or knowing participation by Americans doesn't mean it isn't going to happen in the next indictment. Reporter: And a white house statement president trump said Amer must unite to protect the integrity of our D si and our elections despite a law giving him more power to hit Russia with tougher sanctions, the president has held off, his administration saying the threat is deterrence enough. Kenneth motoring reporting from Florida and want to bring in Matt dowd. Matt, another slow political news weekend for us, right? Let's start with this news about the indictments. The white house is claiming the indictment vindicates the president because as the president points out in his tweet that the Russian meddling began in 2014 before he announced his presidential campaign and the indictment also says people connected with the trump only made, quote, unwitting contact with the meddlers. Is this a win for treatment trump? Well, that's like watching the first ten minutes or 15 minutes of the movie "Black panther" and saying you know what's going to happen in the rest of the movie and you know who all the bad guys are. Robert Mueller is being very smart about this and one of the things said yesterday was this indictment and Robert Mueller is doing serious building blocks, he did it with Paul manafort and Rick Gates and George papadopoulos and this is just another building block and to say this is the end of the story doesn't take into account what's going to happen in the weeks and months ahead. It's not a win, it's no the a win for America obviously but not a win for team trump because there's so much more to be discovered and keep in mind, Paula, this is one strand. Only one strand of the investigation that Bob Mueller is in. We still have to talk about obstruction of justice and whether or not that happened. That's right and hacks, as well. Yeah, and the hacking of the e-mails. Yes, overnight the president spoke about how the indictment impacts him and the tweet that Paula mentioned. He didn't much if anything about how his administration is going to protect us from what top intelligence officials describe as an ongoing Russian assault. Do you fear that we're letting our guard down here? Well, I feared for awhile that we already let our guard down. The fact this occurred in 2016 already means we let our guard down. It seems like nothing has changed between what happened on election day in 2016 or up until election day and what's about to happen which many of the intelligence agencies have reported may happen in 2018 and in 2020 and so I think the most disturbing part of the president's reaction to this is it was all personal but it was all saying, I was vindicated which doesn't vindicate him. It's only this indictment but more importantly nothing has been done and we don't seem to be holding Russia accountable for the fact that they actually committed an act of warfare against us. It wasn't men in battle. But it was actually the internet warfare and undermining our democracy. That I think is the most disturbing thing about the president's reaction. Is there any indication that this meddling changed the outcome of the election? Well, here's my feeling about that. Campaigns are very important. They affect voters. We wouldn't do them if they didn't otherwise. Communication is important so I think it had an effect on voters. The only question how many voters it impacted and whether or not it affected the result of the election. So we know Russia meddled and know campaign communication and social media affects voters and so the question becomes, how many affected? The attorney general's ice and the special counsel is not going to answer that question. That's a question for social scientists or others. But it did have an effect on the election. The question is did it cause Donald Trump to win and I don't think we'll ever know the answer to that question. Matthew dowd, we always appreciate your analysis. Thank you, Matt.

