Transcript for More than 3,000 flights canceled because of winter storm

You may be surprised. People are trying to outrace the storm like those heading to the airport leading to a lot of flight cancellations. ABC's gio Benitez is at Laguardia airport in New York where they're trying to get out before the storm hits major time. Good morning, gio. Reporter: They are, robin. Good morning to you. They are trying to get out of here. In fact, they're trying to get on early morning flights right now but take a look at these boards. These are the arrivals and departure, red, red, red all the way down. So many flights canceled here. I want you to take a look at these numbers across the nation because what we're seeing already this morning, more than 3300 flights canceled across the U.S. That's three times as many flight cancellations as those previous nor'easters earlier this month. More than 2,000 of those cancellations coming from right here in New York where we're bracing for as much as ten inches of snow from the storm which will continue to pound the region through late tonight. So no matter where you are in this country, if you have a flight today, check with your airline because some have already issued travel waivers. Thanks very much. As we say, pack a lot of patience if you're heading to the airport. Absolutely, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.