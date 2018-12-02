Transcript for Amazon reportedly expanding into shipping business

To a big change that may be coming to the way your packages are delivered. Amazon, they're at it again. Ek employering the idea of taking a step in the shipping business. Taking on FedEx and U.P.S. Rebecca Jarvis is here. How is this going to work out? Good morning, Michael. Is there any business Amazon is not trying to get into at this point? This is the company that's helped fuel boom in online shopping. Now they want to own more of that process. Later this year, Amazon is expected to pick up packages from brick and mortar businesses and deliver them to consumers. They'll test this service in los Angeles before rolling out to more consumers around the country later this year. Am zon is not outright confirming it. But they're not disputing it. Telling us, we're always infoe rate missing and experiments on behalf of customers and the buzzes that sell and grow on Amazon. This could be an issue for the likes of U.P.S. And FedEx. It won't happen overnight. Is it going to save me money? Amazon can't afford to make this cost a lot more money. Not initially, because ultimately, that would create a price war. They don't want to drive away customers. They want to gain more customers with this. Boy they're into everything. Everything. Turks Rebecca.

