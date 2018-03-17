Amber alert issued in Mexico as search for missing teen intensifies

More
Authorities are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Yu south of the border.
2:19 | 03/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amber alert issued in Mexico as search for missing teen intensifies

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53816936,"title":"Amber alert issued in Mexico as search for missing teen intensifies","duration":"2:19","description":"Authorities are searching for missing 16-year-old Amy Yu south of the border.","url":"/GMA/News/video/amber-alert-issued-mexico-search-missing-teen-intensifies-53816936","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.