Transcript for Can anonymous tip apps help stop potential school shootings?

I'm an auditor Jim a cover story. Taking a closer look at the efforts to make our schools safer for students Nightline's juju Chang is here due to some school districts across the country are now using anonymous. Tip apps absolutely Robin is all based on one crucial step roughly 80% of school shooters. Tell someone of their planned 60% tell more than one person. So many students at Stoneman Douglas say they had concerns that these apps provide a safe anonymous way to report such tips. Which could save lives. In the aftermath of the Parkland Florida school shooting a growing number of districts are asking students to send an anonymous tips. Using apps like this one in Colorado called safe to tell. Just this week more than sixty students using that up to report a social media posts that threaten violence. The threat ultimately a joke but school officials making clear better safe than sorry. The security political thought we had in place have caught. A lot of threats. I'm since the Florida incident safe to tell reporting they've received a 154. Tips of planned school attacks since the park when shooting alone another anonymous app say something is in seven regions including Boston and Miami Dade County. And now on boarding another 23 cities are districts. The say something anonymous reporting system is safe choice for a savage. Apple website and telephone line that enables any student or teacher or parent to submit any. Tip or threat to different whether someone is being bullied or fights about to happen or someone's cutting or there's a set of school violence Nicole's luckily founder of sandy host promise lost her six year old son Dylan in the Newtown Connecticut shooting. Now an advocate for gun safety Wednesday even meeting with president trump in the White House listening session. A big push for sandy hook promise getting more schools to use the say something. That anonymous gateway keeping these tips absolutely anonymous needs is someone can. Get that information out there without fear of any form of retribution since sandy hook there have been more than 290. School shootings something comically hopes these apps will help stop. He won't necessarily hear the numbers of what we've been able to stop. But we absolutely know that we're going to be saving lives. Now these anonymous ads take advantage of the idea that bystanders need to get involved whether it's bullying or depression. Or violent tendencies school officials are saying we can't just be bystanders. Do something say something. Robin Nightline tonight correct you're absolutely okay will be tuning in thank sewn into the sea of joining us now is security analyst Andy pump porous and every. How do apps like this work for our but are they effective. They aren't back then and I think in the detainees that we live in this is a great transition because if you think about it all the young people now everybody's using the soft on the use technology taxing. And so this makes it easy we want to make it as easy as possible. They say you know let. I see something I I think this is strange and let people had to back to to just stop the flip book put it in there and send it off. And we see the numbers that these people who commit these acts they do talk about it they do talk about it at home and at school and and and things like that and and it's so important to note that. You can do this anonymously and with teens especially in people let's important. Yes because well look at some people don't wanna be the writer this net so to speak of the things people are afraid some people fear retaliation and when we're seeing all these shootings students are scared what if this person finds out that I said. This or did this and there's a different thing is one thing tube go and sit. Find a teacher find someone and say hey I have to tell you something. And there's another thing we have this comfort and safety of just doing it for your telephone this is really important in its ulcer going to help belongs or so I didn't like that. Patterns. Patterns because now they can see you know what we've got these fifteen tips on this one students. You know this mean this to be something here and this can help lay out those dots but what we're seeing after the shootings people are saying. How come nobody caught this. Because that information I think getting into one place at around eighteen information can get into this one pool and meet can be able to lay it out and see you know what. These two or three people when they're says there's there's a problem here let's look into it and we can intervene before hand. That was part of problem with the recent shooting of Florida. If they have been able to be able to leave all of that together because there's so many people were saying that and that's many of the shootings many of the shooting thanks so much thank you appreciate.

