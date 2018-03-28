Transcript for Arizona suspends Uber self-driving cars after crash

The latest on the future of self-driving cars after that accident that killed a pedestrian. Arizona has now suspended Uber's autonomous vehicle from its roads and Uber is ending testing on California roads and David Kerley has the story. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. The question really is, will this Uber accident more broadly affect the development of self-driving cars? In the short term the answer may be yes. This Uber accident, the death of pedestrian Elaine Herzberg in Tempe could be putting the brake on self-driving car development. Testing in Arizona for Uber now on hold and this morning Uber is saying it won't renew its permit for testing in California. Also the company that provides some of its technology to Uber says it will stop testing its fleet. However advanced Uber's technology was or wasn't, it wasn't to the point where Uber wanted it to be. Reporter: But it's beyond Uber. Regulators and lawmakers are asking tougher question, have the companies pushed too hard, too quickly to get their technology on real roads putting pedestrians and other drivers at risk? We may have to do more testing than we wanted to do through computer simulation. More testing often proving grounds than we wanted to do than is ideal but we can't have these kinds of tragedies continuing to happen. Reporter: It despite the recent setbacks Google's wamo is moving ahead confident its technology is more mature. We have a lot of confidence our technology would be rebus and able to handle situations like that. Reporter: In fact, less than 24 hours way waymo said it would build a luxury autonomous car with jaguar. There's been a long debate about how quickly we will see self-driving cars, the road to fully autonomous vehicles seems to be a bit longer this morning, guys. Challenging one at that. Okay. Let's go to rob and severe

