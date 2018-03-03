Transcript for Armored-car robbery plot busted in dramatic highway takedown

We move on to a wild arrest that was caught on camera. This one is downright cinematic. Police swarming the suspects just as they were allegedly about to attempt an armored truck heist. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with more. Hey, Eva, good morning. Reporter: The way it played out looks like something out of a action thriller. A bold attempt to steel millions squashed just in time. A dramatic interstate takedown in Florida. Police say a violent two-year plot to steal millions from an armored truck foiled just before the heist. A helicopter capturing the moments officers moved in. One suspect crawling on the ground as he surrendered. Another walking backwards. You see in the video actually we have cars in front, cars in the back, vehicles on the side and we just slowly tighten the noose, stop the vehicle and get them out. Nobody got hurt. Reporter: Authorities say the group was planning to rob a Loomis armored truck during a large bank run in Port Saint Lucy killing at least two of the guards working. According to court documents one guard on the truck was in on the plan. The motivation, money. The truck expected to be carrying $4 million. Informants are absolutely critical in these cases that are ongoing. In other words, they're in the planning stages, where the informant through audio and video can actually capture the crime as it evolves. Reporter: Investigators say they used the informant's audio and videotapes to stop the group. This morning, all three are in federal custody. And police say if this attempt had been successful the trio planned to strike again. They had a second one in the work. Oh, wow. Thank you very much.

