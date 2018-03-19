Transcript for Cirque Du Soleil performer falls to his death

Now to the tragic fall at a cirque du soleil show. A performer falling in Tampa. Whit Johnson is here with the story. Roof good morning to you. That 20-foot fall happening in front of hundreds of people. For a moment, some witnesses wondered if it was part of the act until they saw the performer motionless on the stage floor. ??? this is the terrifying moment a high-flying routine turns tragic. 38-year-old cirque du soleil performer Yann Arnaud was partway through hisct Saturday night. Something goes terribly wrong. Arnaud plummeting to the hard stage below. No mats or safety nets. They had a performer that fell from an unknown height. This is a 30-foot fall. You could tell he was knocked out. No movement. No nothing. Us, as the audience, we were scared to move or speak. Reporter: He was taken to a nearby hospital. The father of two and veteran air strap specialist first performed in night before the accident this act for the public. Writing after so much work and raining and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight. It's time to go for it. Arnaud had been with the company for 15 years. Posting his acts on social media. In a statement, the circus company saying the entire cirque du soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. This is not the first time gravity-defying tricks have come with devastating results ??? Reporter: In 2014, eight performers with Barnum & Bailey plunged to the ground after dangling from their hair. They were injured but survived. Just last year, five members of the famd flying Wallenda trooup were injured while trying to set a world record. Rehearsing a routine like this one. Some falling some 40 feet to to ground. These incidents are rare. As for this tragedy, the company canceled the rest of the weekend shows in Tampa. It's refunding tickets to those in the audience and witnessed this awful crash. An awful, awful thing to see. Your first story on "Gma." Yes. Week day. Thank you so much. Thank you so much.

