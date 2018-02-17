Transcript for A closer look at the victims and survivors in the Parkland school shooting

We want to take a closer look at the victims and the survivors in this shooting. We're learning more about a young man named Joaquin Oliver whose loved ones are calling for action. And hearing from the mother of a student who survived. This mom happens to be a survivor of an earlier mass shooting in the area and ABC's Victor Oquendo is also in parkland. Victor, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. The memorials for the victims continue to line this park. Those 17 angels still lit up behind me. This morning we're learning more about the people they represent through their friends and families. He is the most incredible ul ever. Reporter: Emotions still raw. Victoria Gonzalez telling us about her boyfriend Joaquin Oliver gunned down on Wednesday. The pain unbearable. His heart was so big. All he did was love anyone. He told me all the time that what he wanted in life was to make everyone else feel loved. He was everyone's hero. Reporter: Gonzalez showing us the neck last she made from flowers he had given her on Valentine's. These are what he got me. He really loves you, my mother said. Reporter: Three of Oliver's closest friends supporting Gonzalez the entire time. The night of the shooting Julian was wildcat Joaquin's family when they got the news. Finally at 2:00 my mom came back in the room. And she was like, he didn't make it and then I was just as shocked and I just couldn't move. Nobody has had to deal with this, nobody. Reporter: 16 others had their lives taken that day. Countless ripples of heartbreak but also stories of survival. Annika Dean's son was in biology class and thought it was just a drill. Seconds later he messaged me, it's not a drill. It's real and my heart just sank. An incredible coincidence Dean is couping her blessings once again. She survived the ft. Lauderdale airport shooting last year with you says this was completely different. Being in a room with a man that is shooting was hard but having my son being there was more terrifying for me. We're mourning. We're going to be mourning forever. Reporter: Joaquin's friends have been helping to plan his funeral. Yes, they wanted to share his story but made it very clear they want action from lawmakers. Dan, Paula. So much sadness, so much grieving, so much fear and anger in that community. We appreciate your ongoing coverage, Victor. We are going to turn to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.