Transcript for 4 dead after tragic hostage standoff at California veterans home

Let's get right to our top story. A fate ending to a hostage standoff at a masive Vetter ans' home in northern California. Overnight, police raided the area where the gunman had taken three women hostage. Despite attempts to negotiate, they found all four people, including the gunman, were dead. This morning, our first look at the victims. A psychologist. A therapist. The executive director of a nonprofit. All of whom work at this facility. They were attending a gong away party for colleagues when the shooter barged in. And this is the man identified as the shooter. His name is Albert Wong. He was a veteran of the Afghanistan war and was treated at the hospital. Marci Gonzalez has more. Good morning, Marci. Reporter: Investigators are trying to piece together what played out in the room during the day-long stand off. And whether the victims were specifically targeted. This morning, the hostage standoff inside the largest veterans' home in America over. Officers finding all three women and the man who held them at gun point, dead. This is a tragic piece of news. One we were really hoping W wouldn't have to come before the public to give. Reporter: The call first coming in around 10:30 Friday morning. 36-year-old Albert Wong, armed with a rifle. The decorated former soldier who served a year in Afghanistan opening fire. Shooting at daepty. Walking into a going away party. There was cake. A bit of a celebration. And then this man walked in. With a gun. My wife and three other women were able to leave. Reporter: But three other women, all employees, all taken hostage. He does still have three people inside. Units be advised. He does have a sash of bullets around his neck. Reporter: S.W.A.T. Teams surrounding the buildings. Workers, volunteers, and residents evacuated or sheltered in place. They're @safe. But they're not being let out at all until they get the suspect. Reporter: Hostage negotiators trying to reach Wong for more than seven hours. Getting no response. Authorities finally making the call around 6:00 P.M. To move in. Law enforcement personnel made entry into the room. Where we felt the hostages were being held by the suspect. And unfortunately made the discovery. Reporter: And we're told the deputy involved in the shootout is okay. The this morning, investigators are still unsure of Wong's motive. Dan and Paul larks back to you. Marci, thank you.

