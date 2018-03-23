Transcript for Demonstrators protest fatal shooting of unarmed man

erupting in Sacramento overnight over the deadly police shooting of an unarmed black man. Demonstrators taking over the streets blocking people from getting into the kings' game last night. Take a look at the arena, nearly empty. ABC's kayna Whitworth is there and has the story for us this morning. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Robin, good morning. This comes after the release of body cam footage from the officers who shot and killed 22-year-old stephon Clark. The community of Sacramento outraged. Not only because he died in a hail of gunfire but because of how long the officers waited to perform cpr and the silencing of police body cameras following the incident. Shutting down the interstate at the height of rush hour and rallying in the streets of downtown Sacramento. What do we want? Justice. Reporter: Flooding into California's capitol calling for justice after the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Overnight protesters blocking Sacramento kings' fans from entering the arena. The team closing the building altogether before starting the game with a delay in front of nearly empty stands as protesters and police faced off outside. Some hurling objects at officers. The tensions sparked by this disturbing video in which stephon Clark was killed and it was captured on police body cameras. Show me your hands, gun. Reporter: Pursuing a burglar suspects after neighbors reported a man breaking car windows and hiding in a backyard. Police going door to door looking for the suspect. When they approached Clark in his grandmother's backyard -- Shots fired. Suspect down. Show me your hands. Reporter: Police say the 22-year-old advanced towards them and feared for their safety. Did you fire? Yes. Reporter: After firing 20 rounds at Clark the officers turning off the microphone on their body cameras. Hey, mute. Reporter: Police stand by for nearly six minutes waiting for backup before they perform cpr. We can't go over to get you help unless we know you don't have your weapon. Reporter: Police say Clark never had a weapon. Only a cell phone. So the police department is launching an investigation and the officers involved remain on administrative leave. Department rules allow them to deactivate their cameras when discussing concerns with a supervisor and it's important to note police do believe that Clark was the one who was vandalizing cars in the neighborhood that morning. But that investigation will continue. All right, kayna, thanks very much.

