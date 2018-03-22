Transcript for New details emerge about Austin bombing suspect

other headlines new developments in the Texas serial bomber case, mark Conditt who died when that bomb blew up, he recorded a 25-minute confession on his phone talking about what he did and why. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is in Austin with those details and more on how authorities were able to track him down. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, David. Most was old-fashioned detective work. Hundreds of federal agents literally meesed together the first two devices that exploded from thousands of tiny shards then they pored through hundreds and hundreds of receipts and hundreds of hours of surveillance tape and that confessional video you just mentioned doesn't tell us exactly why he did this but it does tell us what did not motivate him, terrorism. During the 19 days he allegedly terrorizedaustin, mark Anthony Conditt was a mystery but no more. It was a confession because he was -- he even called it such. He was admits to what he had done. Reporter: In that 25-minute confessional video found on his phone, Conditt revealed how he made those seven explosive devices. Sowed terror. We're going to attempt to move people away from the building. Reporter: And offers a window into why he allegedly did this. But, instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point. Reporter: He'd killed two and wounded others with his first five bombs, but the sixth was an unexploded device recovered from FedEx. 500 federal agents now zeroing in spotting him on this surveillance video wearing a wig and pink gloves trying to mail a package from a FedEx shipping center in southwest Austin earlier this week. Police were close and Conditt knew it. Yes, there were indications that he stated in the video that he felt like we were getting very close to him. Reporter: And this morning for the first time we hear about the tense moments as the ATF and others decide to move in on Conditt early yesterday morning. So when you heard that those S.W.A.T. Officers are moving in, that second, what did you feel? Just suspense -- As they were about to ram the car. Suspense because it doesn't happen like -- there's like -- they're doing something then there's radio silence and then there's something and then there's radio silence so you never know maybe for five, ten minutes what happened in five seconds. Reporter: That white ram ramming his SUV. His last bomb would go off killing him. On Wednesday his hometown, pflugerville, on lockdown. Federal agents swarming his home sending in robots and evacuating all residents within a five-block radius. Scary too. Today we had -- they went through our garbage. Reporter: Pat and Michele have lived next door to Conditt's parents for five years. To say, hi, how are you doing? Reporter: The 23-year-old was homeschooled. He'd recently dropped out of college and was reportedly fired from a manufacturing job. His family reading a statement to ABC affiliate KMGH. We had no idea of the darkness that mark must have been in. Our family is a Normal family in every way. Reporter: Now, last night I spoke to an ATF official right here who said that up until just a few days ago, they thought that this bomber might get away wit. They thought this cou last for months, but it was seeing his images from those FedEx stores that broke this case wide open. David. So glad it didn't last for months. Matt Gutman, excellent report, on the ground, thanks. The coordinated effort of law enforcement did just remarkable. Many. Now to Washington where

