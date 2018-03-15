Transcript for New details in Stormy Daniels' 'hush payment'

We move on to new documents that connect adult film star stormy Daniels to the trump organization. Tom llamas is here with the details. These documents reveal a second longtime trump organization lawyer involved with the case. Reporter: That's right, George. Good morning. The attorney for stormy Daniels hasn't squared off with the president's attorneys just yet in a courtroom, but he is starting to lay out his case and this morning, proof of a connection between a deal cut by stormy Daniels and someone who directly works for the trump organization. These documents given to ABC news by a lawyer for stormy Daniels and marked highly confidential revealing a corporate attorney for the trump organization secured a temporary restraining order against the adult film star in late February to stop her from talking about an alleged sexual encounter with president trump. It refers to Daniels as Peggy Peterson, an alias previously noted in what she called a hush agreement. Jill martin is the trump organization attorney who signed off on the restraining order. The address noted here is the location of the trump national golf course near Los Angeles. But what isn't noted anywhere, martin's connection to the trump organization. The net development comes after Daniels offered to pay the president $130,000. The same amount she says the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her to stay silent about an alegged affair in 2006. The white house passed on the deadline. I had conversations with the president about this and as I outlined earlier that this case had already been won in arbitration and that there was no knowledge of any payments from the president and he's denied all of these allegations. Reporter: Just days before the election, Daniels and the preside president's personal attorney Michael Cohen signed the agreement. Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 he says he facilitated with a personal home equity line. Now, according to "The wall Street journal" the trump organization attorney Jill martin we mentioned said she facilitated the filing in her individual capacity until a new york-based lawyer gained approval to practice in California. The company had no involvement in that matter according to her and also want to mention a court date has been set for July 12th. L.A. Court officials tell us it is just preliminary but attorneys for both the president and stormy Daniels are expected to meet the judge. She says she -- the trump organization has no involvement but she's been a lawyer for them since 2010. That is correct. As his lawyers try to keep

