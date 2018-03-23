Transcript for New details on suspected serial bomber's alleged confession

We do have new details on the takedown of the suspected serial bomber and the hit list. Police say they discovered it on his phone. Matt Gutman has much more this morning and you're learning paramedics mistakenly made contact with him before S.W.A.T. Tes moved in? Reporter: That's right. As those hundreds of federal agents began swarming in somehow there was that miscommunication and a paramedics team was told there was an emergency at mark Conditt's house possibly blowing one of the biggest secrets in the country at that time. The suspected bomber's identity. ABC news has learned that hours before that takedown which ended with Austin serial bomber detonating one last device on himself he had a knock on the door. Medic 211 need you to stage at your fire -- Reporter: You're hearing a dispatcher trying to call the paramedics back to their vehicle but it was too late. Law enforcement sources tell us the paramedics were mistakenly dispatched to his sleepy hometown address ahead of what was feared would be a violent final showdown with the suspected bomber. Medic 211, scombaud 211 did you get the stage? No. We didn't. Reporter: That's because Conditt apparently told him he didn't have a 911 emergency. It likely spooked Conditt who later fled his home in that red SUV. There were indications he stated in the video he felt like we were getting close to him. Reporter: In that confessional recorded as investigators tighten the noose around him, Conditt's final words were, I wish I were sorry but I'm not, according to ABC affiliate KUVE. We also learned Conditt scoped out a hit list of potential targets. They went out to these residences and swept them to make sure there were no explosive devices.$- all of those were cleared. Reporter: New images surface of himuying electronic parts days before the first deadly package bomb exploded. KXAN TV obtaining surveillance from that store. It was one of hundreds of leads turned over to federal agencies. And law enforcement officials tell me they still have to chase down over 150 leads to ensure that mark Conditt did not have any accomplices or leave behind any additional explosive devices. What truly concerns them, that 25-minute confessional video. They are concerned it might be leaked and used to inspire future lone wolf bombers. Yeah, certainly do not want that. All right, Matt Gutman reporting on this. Thank you. We'll switch gears now and

