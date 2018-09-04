-
Now Playing: 'It was my mistake': Facebook CEO speaks out on privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: Facebook COO admits company made mistakes
-
Now Playing: Facebook users to learn if their data was shared
-
Now Playing: Former Chevy engineer and Chevy Trucks celebrate centennial together
-
Now Playing: Facebook reveals up to 87 million users affected by data scandal
-
Now Playing: Amazon stock plunges after Trump's tweets
-
Now Playing: Markets down drop more than 700 points after news of China tariffs, trade war
-
Now Playing: Amazon stock falls amid report Trump wants to regulate
-
Now Playing: Apple reveals new affordable iPad model for students, teachers
-
Now Playing: Facebook stock plunges amid new federal investigation
-
Now Playing: Easter toys for the upcoming holiday
-
Now Playing: Walmart to transition toward smart shopping
-
Now Playing: Dow closes down more than 720 points amid news of Trump's planned tariffs on China
-
Now Playing: Facebook stock drops amid data fallout
-
Now Playing: Facebook stock plunges after data fallout
-
Now Playing: New details emerge after Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica
-
Now Playing: Founder of blood-testing company charged with massive fraud
-
Now Playing: Company behind Snuggies to payout $7.2M in refunds
-
Now Playing: Toys R Us to close all US stores
-
Now Playing: Report: Toys 'R' Us likely to close all US stores this year