Transcript for Family of Stephon Clark releases independent autopsy showing he was shot 8 times

We move to the new protest in the city of Sacramento. As new questions are swirling about the police shooting of stephon Clark who was an unarmed black man killed in his grandmother's backyard. Clark's family released results from an autopsy which may contradict the official account of the police. A graphic new video in a different police shooting in Louisiana and Zachary kiesch is in Sacramento covering all these developments for us. Zachary, good morning to you. Reporter: Yeah, Dan and Paula, two deadly shootings, each unique but there are some similarities. One no officers have been charged. Number two, the families of these victims and other folks in the community say there's got to be a better way. They tell me enough is enough. It's hard to watch. Don't you Shoot or I'll shoot you in the Head. Reporter: Film by frame is captured on this police body cam just released nearly two years later. Don't move. All right. Hold up, man. You're hurting my arm. Reporter: It happened in July of 2016. Alton sterling was outside of a store in Baton Rouge selling homemade cds. You can see his hands are up. You can hear cops shouting orders. They tackle and tase sterling. When he mentions he has a gun officer Blaine salmon shoots. 92 seconds after it began Alton sterling is dead. Salmoni was fired and the other officer was suspended. These actions were not minor deviations from policy. Reporter: The same kind of outrage that took place on the streets of Louisiana right here in Sacramento. Friday in Sacramento an independent autopsy commissioned by the family of stephon Clark revealing the 22-year-old may have been shot eight times including several times in his back. The detail that's raising questions about what police say happened. Gun, gun, gun. Each one of these bullets independently possessed a fatal capacity. Reporter: The Sacramento police officer association is defending the actions of officers in this video seen running after Clark and shooting. Gun, gun, gun. Calling them justified and saying Clark took a shooting stance and pointed an object at the officers but there was no gun. Clark was holding a cell phone. The encounter has led to days of protest, even outside of the Sacramento kings games. The community's response to that incident continuing overnight. A youth healing forum led by faith leaders and the Sacramento kings focused on action and accountability. What's the collateral damage on a person when they see people that look like them and their lives are being devalued time and time again? Deep trauma. Reporter: Dan and Paula, they have begun to initiate the healing process. The protest last night can be described as passionate but certainly peaceful and we expect more of the same today. Zachary, thank you. We appreciate your coverage, Zachary kiesch in Sacramento for

