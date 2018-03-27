Transcript for Family of unarmed black man shot 20 times demands justice

Now to growing outrage after a 23-year-old unarmed black man, stephon Clark, was shot and killed by police in his grandmother's backyard. His family now demanding justice and ABC's linsey Davis is here with more on that story. Linsey, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. High emotion in Sacramento where multzle groups and the family of stephon Clark are demanding justice and crying out for change after the young man's death at the hands of police. The family attorney is leading the champ. A brother's angst on full display. I want justice for stephon Clark, please give us justice. Reporter: And cries for justice from the grandmother of stephon Clark, the unarmed black man shot 20 times by police while in her backyard in Sacramento. Why didn't you shoot him in the arm, leg, send in dogs, taser, why? Y'all didn't have to do that. Reporter: The many family's attorney who also represented the families of unarmed black men killed by police like Michael Brown and tamir rice called Clark's death an execution. People who committed a mass shooting in Florida were not shot once, but a young black man holding a cell phone is shot 20 times. Reporter: When officered approached Clark they were responding to a 911 call about a man attempting to break into cars now hiding in a backyard according to the department. Police say the officers say they thought he had a gun but they only found a cell phone. On Sunday the Sacramento kings posted this psa demanding accountability and change. Black. White, brown. We are one. Reporter: Clark's death prompted this question during Monday's white house briefing. The president has come out strongly about the importance that law enforcement play in this country. Has he commented at all about the shooting death of stephon Clark? I'm not aware of any comments that he has. Benjamin crump asked an independent autopsy be performed on Clark and the naacp is calling on the justice department to investigate his death and according to crump since 2015 that is the 73rd family to have to mourn the loss of a black man unarmed killed by police. So heartbreaking. All right. They want answers. They do. They want to know why they turned off their body cams. No audio, right. No audio on that. Thank you, linsey.

