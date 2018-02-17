Transcript for FBI admits to mishandling tip about shooting suspect

new developments in the school shooting in parkland, Florida. Overnight the president and first lady, they visited a hospital where the wounded students and teachers were there being treated and also giving a thumb's up while meeting with first responders. That visit however coming just hours after the FBI admitted that it received a specific tip saying the alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had access to guns and a quote desire to kill and yet the agency failed to act. So much outrage and confusion over that news. ABC's Adrienne Bankert who is usually with us here on the desk is on the scene in Florida with the latest on the investigation. Adrienne, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan, good morning, Paula. Yes, here in this picture-perfect community it all seems so surreal. The shock of violence, a presidential visit and now the horrifying realization that all of the pain could have been prevented. The job they've done is incredible and I want to congratulate them. President trump and the first lady thanking doctors and nurses coming to the bedside of injured victims of Wednesday's high school massacre. Very sad, something like that could happen? Sad and terrifying after Nikolas Cruz's alleged murderous rampage, he jogged off campus and is seen walking into a McDonald's in this newly released video from just minutes after the shooting. Right before the 19-year-old was arrested. Outrage over the brazen killings magnified by the explosive FBI confession of a huge mistake. Governor Rick Scott wants the FBI director to resign after the bureau admits that on January 5th, a person close to Cruz called the FBI's public access tip line concerned about Cruz's desire to kill, erratic behavior and potential of him conducting a school shooting. But according to the FBI, the information was never forwarded to the FBI Miami field office and no further investigation was condu made. An behalf of myself and over 1,000 employees of the Miami field office, we truly regret any additional pain this caused. They had the name of the person, Nikolas Cruz, and they had the witness who was reporting it so they would have been able to act on this information immediately. But they didn't. Reporter: The attorney general ordering a review of what went wrong. It's terrible and now we have to live with our good friends dead. It possibly could have been stopped if the FBI did something about it. Reporter: This would only be the most recent warning. A video blogger contacted the FBI in September with the post I'm going to be a professional school shooter. Cruz is on suicide watch. The Broward county public defender tells ABC news he's ready for Cruz to plead guilty in order to avoid the death penalty. And that public defender has said he's hoping for a life sentence. Cruz has confessed to the killings. What's been absolutely frustrating is the number of red flags. The sheriff's department telling us they received around 20 calls of concern about Cruz over the past few years.

