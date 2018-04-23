Fellow porn actress backs Stormy Daniels' claim of threat

Jessica Drake said she was with Stormy Daniels at an encounter with Trump in 2006 and confirmed that Daniels told her about being threatened at a parking lot in 2011.
4:38 | 04/23/18

