Transcript for Firefighter dies on set of star-studded film

on a Friday morning. Breaking news from overnight, you're looking live at a movie set in Harlem, New York, where a five-alarm fire did erupt killing a firefighter on the scene and ABC's gio Benitez leads us off. Good morning. Reporter: Hey, David, good morning to you. We're told this fire started in the cellar of this building and then moved up into that movie set where they were filming at the time. I want to step out of the way here just so you can see what is left behind here. Those neighboring buildings had residents at the time and they evacuated overnight. Flames shooting out real intense and feel the heat real bad. Reporter: A massive fire that sent flames leaping from a new York City apartment building where a star filled movie was being shot killed Ang fdny firefighter wounding several others. Conditions worsened after the hose lines were brought down to the cellar. Firefighter Davidson was killed. Reporter: He was separated from his unit and later found unconscious eventually dying from his injures. He sadly leaves behind his wife and four young children. Our entire department, our entire city mourns this horrific loss of a very brave firefighter. Reporter: The New York City building currently the site of the movie set for "Motherless Brooklyn," a 1950s detective crime story starring Hollywood a-listers, Alec Baldwin, Bruce Willis and Edward Norton who was directing. He said in a statement, as soon as we noticed smoke coming up into our set our crew immedia immediately alerted the fire department and we evacuated our cast and crew. Officials said two other firefighters suffered serious burns and are being treated at an area hospital's burn center. Three other people suffered minor injuries. And back here live in Harlem we can tell you investigators are still here trying to figure out exactly what caused this fire. But, again, this firefighter leaves behind a wife and four young children, just a terrible tragedy. We're all thinking about that family. Now to those protests erupting in Sacramento overnight

