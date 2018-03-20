Transcript for Firm with Trump ties accessed Facebook user's data

Now to that new trouble for Facebook this morning. A political consulting firm with ties to the trump campaign, Cambridge analytica, accessing personal information for up to 50 million Facebook users here in the United States and now this morning the chief executive from that company caught on camera apparently admitting they target candidates with dirty tricks. You'll hear what he says in that video. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more on that. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: David, good morning. That's right. A scandal raising concerns about the privacy of millions of Americans using social media and members of congress want to know if Russia took advantage. This morning a growing scandal surrounding how the personal information of up to 50 million Facebook users has been secretly obtained and shared without their consent. Today in the United States we have somewhere close to 4,000 or 5,000 data points on every individual. Alexander nix, one of the founders of Cambridge analytica, a political data company with ties to the trump campaign, touting his research in helping president trump win in the 2016 election. We were able to use data to identify that there was very large quantities of persuadable voters there that could be influenced to vote for the trump campaign. Reporter: A company allegedly engaged in information warfare with financing secured by trump's senior campaign advisers Steve Bannon. Now new video of nix caught in a sting conducted by Britain's channel 4. Yes, they will offer a large amount of money to a candidate. Reporter: Allegedly telling undercover reporters about what he appears to say is the company's practice of using bribes and sex with attractive women to discredit their client's rival candidates. Send some girls around to a candidate's house, just saying we could bring some Ukrainians in on holiday, I'm just giving you exams of what can be done or what has been done. Reporter: After the channel 4 story broke nix released a statement saying he was just playing along but that he had no intentions of breaking any laws. This after Facebook last weekend banned Cambridge analytica from using any of its material following reports that the company improperly received data. Christopher Wylie was an early employee of Cambridge analytica and left in 2014 but told ABC news that the company planned to amass mountains of information on Americans. We would ask people to fill out psychological surveys, that app would harvest their data from Facebook and then this would crawl through their friends' network and pull all of their data from their friends also. Reporter: Cambridge analyticaacknowledges it was improperly provided to them by a third party. But says it was never used and deleted as soon as they learned it was a problem. The company is blaming this man, aleksandr Kogan describeds about a former colleague as russian-american. I think that it's really concerning that the head psychologist we were using, aleksandr Kogan, was working on a Russian funded project in Russia on psychological profiling of people. Reporter: ABC news has been unable to reach Kogan. Congressional investigators tell me they want to know about those ties to Russia. Special counsel Bob Mueller is likely to have high interest as well, David.

