We move to the latest in the Florida school shooting. Parents, teachers, and students will return to the building for the first time today for orientation sessions, certain to be emotional. This in advance of the resumption of class this week. Some of the students were protesting on Saturday. And then there's the fallout. More companies dropped out of business deals with the NRA while the group pushes back forcefully. ABC's Kenneth Moton has more from parkland. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. Stoneman Douglas high school will start the painful process of reopening with the voluntary orientation later on. When classes resume this Wednesday, the community will see a security change. As the debate intensified. Overnight, president trump with a new call to raise the age limit to buy an ar-15-style rifle like the one used in the Florida massacre. Something the NRA is against. That doesn't make sense. I explained that to the NRA. They're great people. Wayne, Chris, are great patriots pip said, fellas, we have to get going on some really good legislation. Reporter: The president is renewing his push to arm teachers. Many of the nation's governors in Washington for an annual conference reacted. That's not their job. They're there to teach. We need law enforcement. It's a terrible idea. Educators are there to teach our children. Not to enforce the law. Reporter: The NRA under fire in the debate on now secure schools. The origin anization is taking heat for high lie charged and at time baseless comments. Many in legacy media love mass shootings. Crying white mothers. Are ratings gold. Reporter: More than a dozen companies like delta and united are cutting ties with the gun lobby giant. The NRA calling it a move of cowardice. Saturday, more protests. Stoneman Douglas high school student David hogg tweeting, let's make a deal. Do not come to Florida for spring break until gun legislation is passed. The school is preparing to reopen the doors. I do feel safe enough in a sense that we have been promised there will be AMPD up security. Reporter: So you're saying until the schools are secure -- Don't go back to school. Reporter: That concern over safety as reports are investigated that at least three deputies remained outside the school and didn't rush in during the rampage. Late last night, the sheriff's aefs issued a statement saying this is only a claim. The school's resource officer Scot person resigned. He was suppose fred ticket these kids. He didn't. Instead, my teachers, my friends threw their bodies on kids to protect them. Reporter: The Broward county sheriff's office says the allegation that deputies didn't enter the school was made from nearby officers from coral Springs who were also on the scene. Tomorrow, teachers return to work here as they prepare for thousands of students Wednesday who will likely need emotional support.

