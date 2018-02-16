Golden retriever arrives in Florida to comfort shooting victims' families, survivors

Jacob, a golden retriever that works with Lutheran Church Charities' fleet of comfort dogs, has previously comforted people in Las Vegas and Orlando after mass shootings.
1:35 | 02/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Golden retriever arrives in Florida to comfort shooting victims' families, survivors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

