A L more coming up but now to that big breakin story out of nnessee. Massive manhunt is underway for T gunman who killed four people ataffle house near nashe. Th city is on edge Thi morning ABC's erielle reshef is there with T very L D, erielle, we're learning M abthe suspects S morning. Reporter: That's T, Michael. The suspect was well known to thorities. History of mental ess rung-ins with the law.many ced about H he was able to slip through the crack as authorities here goouse to house warning residents to be on alert. Is morning, a urgent manhunt under way for 29-year-old Travis Reinking. The suspect police say isind an ear morning massacre at this wafe house just outside Nashville. Someone is shot. Reporter: Reinking believed to armednd dangerous accused of openi fire killing four and wounding several others. 3:19 A.M. Sunday, witnesses at wa house say they stated the shooter sitting in ckup truck in the parking lot. Minutes later he alleged T of the truck wearing nothing but a green jacket wieldinghi -1ult rifle. First, fatally shooting two peopleutside the restau, re T more in. Spect stopping briefly to check H weapon. Patron James shawng pause and panic to wrestle the GU ay. I'm a hero. I'm jus regular peon. And I think -- and I think anybody could did what I did. Repter: Witho his weapon the shooter fled on foot. He went his apartment, put onair pts and then wentto a woodline behind aptment. Reporter: Authorities porting reking had a history of mental less, a 2016 nt report showing emncy respoe services were Callo parki lot where Reinking wasusional an believed Taylor Swift was harasses him, stalking and hacking on and this morning another disturbing revelation, in 2017 reinkingrr by tret service for trespassing in a restricted area near the white hoat the Tim his four firearms seized by police, turned over his father who police say believe later gave all of them Reinking used Sunday town his viims. Among the dead, r-old Joe Perez, 23-year-old akilar dasilv 21-year-old deebony groves and yard taurean nderlin. All of them under 30. One a talented photographer, ends tells a heart of gold.another, atunt who wan to be a socrker. Meanwhile the hunt for their killerontinues despite major concever thesuspect's mental state, there is no motive for this massacre. Erielle, tnk you F your reportames Shaw Jr., the man whoseuick actntopped the gunman joins us now from nashvilleand, mr.shaw, it's an honor to speak to you. Wew you were injured in the . How you feeling this morning? How is it gointrahan? I'm doing all right. I'm a little bumped andbruised. I still got some blister a stuff on my hands fromre actually grabbed the bl O the gun after it wasng discharged, I'm right. I'm G it. We're happy for that and could you tell usxactlyhat happened? So, M a my friend, we were out at a club earlier and we went to a waffle house a little ern to town. Well, ait closer inntioch where the club was but it just was pack and probably had two orhree times as manyeoes the waffle onsboro D so when we went to that one, it wa about 3:sh when weked in and the we both -- I donow if my friend saw -- saw his face but I his face. We kind of S each other and then I W in, so we sat down and we weren't sitting down for we were loo at the cook. He was actually washing dishes and he was putting clean dishes onhe hood and he was king themretty hh and we were thinking you know, that could fl we was them then he just kept stacking them then we heard the first -- what iw N was a gunshot. Thought T P that fell and thenrd another one D then Thi time we saw the and they went down and the looked back and there was a german at th entranceway of door and he was, you , he was dead laying on the ground. An shot thrghw and that's when I jumpem my seat over to thentf the bathroom and T he turned to left kind of and he kind shot some more and then he turned back to the right. Wellen he started turning back to the right me and some othe guys get in the -- wet in the bathroomehind the swivel door and behind that swivel dyou can go to either bathroom, and iually jus stood the hallway because I didn't want be locked in there W just no line of sight and I just kindf keep an ey I to see what was going on. He shot actually through that door one of the bullets Ed me and then I T that's when I became alert about the like, S no running from is kind lika fish in a barre pe thing and I'm going to have to try find some kind of for this time wherecan, you know, make this workrradore se for myself so we put the barrel -- I know ja at one point you jumped and wrestled E gun awayrom him. What was the opening therehat S thereor to you do at? What I'm learning now is he -- I think he was reaching in his pocknd he wasbo to reload the weapon and thearof the gun was down so that's wh I took my opportunity a I kind of was just wrestling -- wresg it fro him and I ranana como thh the doo at full hi him wit the door and took th gun and threw it over the bar and then and myself outside -- the restaurant and then I was run awaym him and just, you know, G to freem. Said that anybody havee you did I don't know if th true, but a -- you say also you not hero but I got to say your qck thinking is being Credi with saving a lot of live have you had a chance to talk to some tth survivors that were that restaanh you? Jy bestfriend. He was actual there with M in the restaurant wit me. He was in one of the bathrooms, and wed.co talkebout it but we haven't wentabout talking about itecause it'ser it was kind of -- kind ohard to talk about I yesterday. As hitting fin desemana, katehome, Bute haven't talked to any of the survivors. I know the guy thawas side thelocksmith that was outs he told that I was a hero andhe sd thatilliam se other interview but I haven't ly C T talk to anybod N I will tell you this, as I said earlier, T yound it's an honor to speak to you. Yoe hero. You may not see yourself as a hero but everyone else does and we're glad youe in restaurant and you put your L risk others. So thank you so much.am really appreciate you time th morning and hope you have ve speedy and full recovery. Yes, thank you. Thank you.

