Transcript for Inside the capture of Waffle House shooting suspect

bush all morning long and now we'll turn to Tennessee. The suspect in that deadly waffle house shooting is finally in custody. Captured after a day and a half on the run. ABC's erielle reshef is there in Nashville. He was armed when police finally caught him. Reporter: That's right, Michael. That suspect was caught with one of four guns authorities knew he owned. A dramatic end to a desperate two-day search, the takedown happening less than one mile from this waffle house, the scene of that rampage. A quadruple murder suspect shuffled into jail captured after a manhunt that terrorized a community. A trip from a citizen leading to the arrest. 29-year-old Travis Reinking cornered by a swarm of officers, cuffed in the woods behind his own apartment complex. Detectives Williams drew down on the suspect, the suspect proposed out. Told him to get on the ground. He got on the ground immediately. Reporter: Seen here in this video feed from court charged with four counts of criminal homicide. Do you have any question about your charges or your bond? No, I don't. Reporter: Police say he was found with a backpack and a semiautomatic handgun with ammunition. When he was caught he did have a maroon shirt, dark jeans and a black packpack with a semiautomatic weapon. Reporter: He had been on the run since the Sunday morning massacre at this waffle house just outside Nashville. Police say he showed up wearing nothing but a green jacket, opening fire thisr-15, killing four pple fore being tackled by patron James Shaw Jr. As he attempted to reload then taking off. Grief for those lost. Akilar Dasilva an aspiring rap artist, 21-year-old deebony groves a Dean's list Belmont university senior studying social work. 29-year-old taurean Sanderlin, a longtime employee of waffle house and 20-year-old Joe Perez's mother saying they're shattered asking for prayers. And today we know that two of the victims remain in the hospital in stable condition. Reinking is being held on a $2 million bond in a maximum security jail. Michael. And, erielle, we're hearing that the shooter's father could also face charges. Reporter: That's right. Michael, we know that in 2017 Reinking's guns were seized after he was arrested by the secret service. Those guns later transferred to his father. He allegedly then gave them back to his son. Authorities now looking into the actions of Reinking's father. Michael. All right, erielle, thank you so much for that report.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.