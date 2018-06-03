Transcript for Inside home where police say 12 kids were held captive

Now to the newly discovered video showing life inside the so-called California house of horrors, where police say 12 children were held captive. One of the daughters appears to post videos on YouTube under a different name. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. On the face of it, the videos seem like typical teenage stuff. Until you learn they were kree kated by the 17-year-old daughter who broke out of the house and alerted authorities just days after what appears to be this experimentation we have discovered on YouTube. ??? I didn't even know ??? Reporter: This morning, that surprising first glimpse into the home where police say 12 children were tortured and systematically starved for years. That view courtesy of David and Louise turpin's 17-year-old daughter. She posted these videos to YouTube under an alias. Mostly, they're songs she says she wrote herself. We have concealed her identity because she's a minor. ??? There is a treatment ??? ??? where is the dream ??? Reporter: The most recent clip posted just seven days before police say she broke out of the Perris, California, home where she and her siblings were, at times, allegedly shackled to beds. She called 911 and alerted authorities who you see many in this video rescuing the children and arresting their children. You discussed the heroics of the 17-year-old girl. She has the person that willty that she's going to -- going to risk herself for others. And she did that. And she managed to get out. And -- we're very glad she did. Reporter: There's also this video, in which she's playing with one of the family's dogs. It shows the doors smudged with grime. The clothes pild in the back of the room. Authorities say those two dogs and the turpin's youngest child, were the only ones who did not suffer from chronic malnutrition when they finally entered the house. Their parents, David and Louise, face up to life in prison if convicted of a combined 82 charges. Now the 17-year-old also appears to have had an Instagram account. It has more selfies a couple of pictures of foxes. And of Justin Bieber. Now, an attorney for some of the siblings says they're recovering physically and are working on their life skills and their dreams. Some hope to become doctors, nurses, even investigators. Michael? Thank you, Matt. We hope they can become anything they want to become. They deserve it.

