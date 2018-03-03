Transcript for Jared Kushner under fire as questions swirl over potential conflict of interest

We move on to politics and a whole new level of turmoil at a white house that as Cecilia can attest is too used to. Potential conflicts of interest for Jared Kushner. The president is not happy with him but it is not just Jared Kushner, the list of possible west wing departures is growing. ABC's David Wright is at the white house with more. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia and Dan. This has been another topsy-turvy week with the president abruptly changing course on issues from gun control to a possible trade war and this morning, new headlines raise questions about one of his closest aides. Publicly the president has full confidence in his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But privately white house sources say Kushner's potential conflicts of interest with his family business are a source of concern. This week "The New York Times" reported that two Wall Street firms loaned Kushner's family business more than half a billion dollars after executives had multiple meetings with Kushner. Six weeks later the S.E.C. Dropped an investigation into one of those firms, Apollo global management, the timing raises questions although both sides deny there was a quid pro quo. Another new report in the intercept alleges Kushner's family real estate firm sought a huge investment from the emir of Qatar to shore up financing on this fifth avenue high-rise. Qatar declined. Weeks later the white house gave tacit approval to an economic blockade of Qatar by its neighbors. The president certainly ought to demand Kushner get rid of his financial interests but it's a hard thing for the president to do because he hasn't gotten rid of his own financial interests. Reporter: Kushner's lawyer insists he has had no role in the Kushner companies since joining the government and he has followed all ethics advice including recusing himself when appropriate. Kushner's job as one of the president's most trusted advisers has given him extraordinary access to foreign and business leaders. But according to "The Washington post," several foreign governments have discussed ways to try and manipulate him by taking advantage of his inexperience and his business troubles. Well, Jared has done an outstanding job. I think he's been treated very unfairly. He is a high quality person. Reporter: It isn't just the Democrats taking an interest in Kushner's complicated finances, the special counsel is investigating, as well and his finances may have something to do with his apparent inability to get a security clearance in the past year. Just this past week, he was downgraded. His access to classified information downgraded from top secret to secret. Cecilia and Dan. Yeah, and, David, it has been a rough week for Jared Kushner. That review of security clearances that you mentioned was promised by that rob porter departure, very controversially. Chief of staff John Kelly now has a new explanation for what happened there? Reporter: That's right. Kelly now says that porter resigned the day the scandal broke but that doesn't square with events just the day after the scandal broke, here in this room press secretary Sarah Sanders was expressing full confidence in porter. Bottom line, Kelly says the white house could have handled things better but says at no point did he think of resigning. Dan and Cecilia. A lot of questions about the time line that he has laid out. David, thank you very much. As we've said it's a whole new level of turmoil at the white house. Cecilia, you've been there since the jump. How bad is it? Well, I I think the fact that the president is angry with -- who many thought was the untouchable Jared Kushner says a lot, not just talking about Jared Kushner but the departure of hope hicks, one of his closest aides within the past few days and now potentially more names to come in the inner circle. A real sense that the knifes are out behind the scenes in the white house, growing factions and the reality is with all of this drama they are not getting a lot of policy done. I want to ask more about Jared Kushner. So let's bring in ABC news chief political analyst Matthew dowd. Matt, good morning to you. So, as we know and David and Cecilia have laid this out, Jared Kushner is facing questions about conflicts of interest, he's entangled in the Russia investigation. He's just had his security clearance downgraded. How long can he hang on? Well, in any Normal white house which this one isn't he would have been gone a long time ago, long before even these latest allegations had surfaced just because he couldn't pass a FBI background check and get security clearance. Obviously he has a special attribute which is the some of the president so I think that allows him some more leeway in this but as Cecilia just said in her reportnd reports over the last few weeks, this white house, the chances of surviving this white house is akin to surviving the Armitage house in "Get out." A lot are watching what happened there and John Kelly admits these missteps in that rob porter scandal. That is far from the only thing going on. How much, Matt, is all of this getting in the way of the president's agenda? Well, I think the president is his own worst enemy and now he has some staff that seem to be putting up more hurdles in this. I think the biggest problem, this adds to a long series of things that's going to make it very hard to get his agenda through. I think the last fundamental thing that he's going to be able to have done was the tax bill that he got through at the end of last year. The primary reason is this is a midterm election year and now all the politics come to play and with a president with a job approval rating in the mid-30s, staff trouble at nearly every level in the white house, the chances of getting anything done while the president continues to tweet and get his own way is exceedingly small. Matt, thank you. We appreciate your referencing the movie "Get out" which is a best picture contender tomorrow night. Awesome movie. Awesome movie. Still haven't seen it. It's great. You're a little busy covering the white house. You have to see it, Cecilia. You got to see it, vague. I take all my movie recommendations from Matt dowd. You should. The man is a maven. Excellent as always. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.