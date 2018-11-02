Transcript for Johnny Manziel reflects on 'mistakes' that got him 'out of the NFL'

It was self medicating with alcohol. Think that's what I thought was making me happy helped me get out of a depression to a point where I felt like I had some sentiment. But it into the day when you wake up the next day after a night like that after going tripling. And you wake up next it's all and that liquid courage or that we would like sense of youth for euphoria it's over you is all going in your way. Staring at the ceiling by yourself in your back and depression and back in that. Holes and dark hole sitting in the room by yourself being super depressed again about all the mistakes you made your life. What does that give me we're gonna get me except the NFL where they give me. Disgrace.

