Transcript for Latest on the death of alleged Austin 'serial bomber'

Let's drill down on the breaking news. Pierre Thomas with us. Our contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett also with us this morning. Pierre, let's begin with you. This is really something. Authorities zeroed in on this hotel. He then leaves in the vehicle. They surround him at that ditch. He then blows himself up. You learned that it was that sixth device that did not detonate that had the clues and the keys that unlocked this. Reporter: That's right, David. Classic police work. We're told by sources last night that the fact that the suspect had used FedEx was likely going to be the big break in the case and it sure looks like it was. FedEx was able to quickly give law enforcement tracking information from that second information that had a bomb that did not detonate and led them to the precise drop-off points and from there they were able to talk to witnesses, get surveillance footage which led them to the suspect. Incredible police work. They were doing public pleas on the one hand but not telling the public about the fast work they were doing on this sixth device. I do want to ask you about what we heard from authorities there saying there is relief but it is cautious relief because they want to make sure there aren't other bombs out there and that this was a lone wolf or lone perpetrator and have to confirm both of those things. You got to define the location where he's building the bombs because he had to have a safe place to assemble and locate that. Has he dropped any other bombs at locations prior to the police getting on to him where he ultimately killed himself? So, there's still a circle to fill here. Brad, we know very little about this suspect who blew himself up. 24 years old, white male but they did say they have to notify his next of kin. What does this tell you? Well, it tells you that they have a large comfort level that this is a lone wolf, that he did this alone and I'll tell you, David, that's typical, typically what you have in these type of bombings, it's an individual, he has a grudge, he wants to be famous and he does it on his own. Pierre, we have been saying several mornings in a row here on "Gma" that community and those children, the schoolchildren who couldn't even have the school buses come pick them up so have to point out significant relief and a community grateful to quick work from authorities overnight. Reporter: You know, someone who has a child in school, I can tell you those people feel much, much better this morning. But as they've said, there's much more work to be done and have to make sure there are no more packages that are circulating out there and also have to make sure this man had no support. And, of course, we'll continue to follow it. Thanks to Pierre and Brad, thanks. Great police work. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.