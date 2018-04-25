Latest details on George H.W. Bush hospitalization

More
The former president was hospitalized in Houston the day after the funeral of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.
0:19 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Latest details on George H.W. Bush hospitalization

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54715459,"title":"Latest details on George H.W. Bush hospitalization","duration":"0:19","description":"The former president was hospitalized in Houston the day after the funeral of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.","url":"/GMA/News/video/latest-details-george-hw-bush-hospitalization-54715459","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.