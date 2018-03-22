Transcript for Latest winter storm leaves thousands without power

Boston getting hit. Philadelphia also trying to dig out this morning. Some areas getting more than a foot of snow and that's where ABC's whit Johnson is again this morning. Hey, whit, good morning. Reporter: David, good morning to you. People here in Philadelphia cleaning up and digging out. Take a look at all this fresh snow this morning coming about to the top of my boot here. As forecasted we thought we would see up to a foot in some places and that's exactly what happened. Let's take you up top to our drone camera to give you a wide, big picture view of what we're dealing with here and take a look, the iconic Philadelphia museum of art behind me and those steps that rocky Balboa famously ran up covered in snow and slush this morning. And as we take a look at this big picture, you can see this huge mess that people are up against in Philadelphia. But look at the roads. The roads, onerea of good news here, mostly clear this morning and that's because Philadelphia did a great job salting and plowing but definitely slick and icy. We know car accidents were a huge problem that people were dealing with. Some other good news today, people are getting back to work, government offices are opening. Schools are opening although in Philadelphia, there's a bit of a delay. Two hour, schools start later so people getting back to work, back to school but as you can see a lot to dig out. A lot to clean up. This fourth nor'easter in the beginning of spring frustrating a lot of people but Philadelphia, David, for the most part feeling like the city dodged a major bullet. Yeah, that's good news. I noticed there were nobody running up the rocky stairs behind you. We're thinking about the thousands who are waking up, it's really cold this morning without power, no heat. How long is that expected to last, whit? Reporter: Yeah, and, David, power is slowly coming back on but as you mentioned tens of thousands of people all the way from Philadelphia up and down the east coast, specifically in Philadelphia, the outages are more scattered but saw this morning some stoplights were not working, people are dealing with that. Little by little it's coming back on but knew this would happen with this type of storm, David, because the temperatures hovering just above freezing creating that wet, heavy snow, capable of bringing down trees and power lines. That's exactly what we saw. All right, whit Johnson with us. Whit Johnson surviving his first nor'easter with us. Great to have him on board. Yes, it is great to have him on board. All that snow, rain and ice is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.