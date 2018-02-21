Transcript for Lawyer pleads guilty to lying in Russia probe

Now for that latest indictment in the Russia investigation an attorney with connections to a former top trump campaign aide. Pleading guilty to lying to the special counsel Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has more he's there in Washington Forrest good morning here. Robin good morning this is the fourth guilty plea that special counsel Bob Mueller has made public as more evidence that he's playing hardball with anyone in his sights. London based attorney Alexander vendors were on the books by the FB. Accused of making false statements to the special counsel the latest sign of the pressure Bob Mueller is putting on former trump campaign chairman Paul man a fourth. And former top advisor Rick gates both indicted last October for allegedly engaging in a money laundering conspiracy. And acting as unregistered agents were ukrainians with ties to the Kremlin. Mr. Venice one project eliminate a lot of the special counsel sir bear this one is a Dutch national who married the daughter of a Russian oligarchs. The lavish wedding that lit up social media he pleaded guilty to making false statements about contact which gates. Who at the time was manna for two business partner Venice one admitted to destroying emails connected to his role. The PR war the men affording gates were allegedly involved in to support Ukrainian politicians. Backed by Russia. The alleged activity by Matt affording gates happen years before they were involved in Trump's campaign. But the special counsel is using the case is a high stakes game of legal chess to squeeze both men who each pleaded not guilty. Robin high stakes game are right here thank you.

